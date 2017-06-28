Arkansan pleads guilty to scamming couple out of thousands for landscaping work he never did

An Arkansas man was sentenced to four years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to scamming a couple out of thousands of dollars for a landscaping job he never did, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Richard Douglas Hyatt, 60, of Hot Springs reportedly pleaded guilty to a felony charge of theft of property in Garland County Circuit Court.

According to an affidavit cited by the paper, on Sept. 9, 2016, a man filed a report with the Garland County sheriff's office saying he had an agreement with Hyatt, who said he owned a company called Beauty of Nature Landscaping, Irrigation and Maintenance.

The man paid Hyatt $3,350 for materials and equipment to do a landscaping job at a total cost of about $7,700, the paper reported.

Hyatt cashed the check but never did any work, officials said. He reportedly changed his phone number and listed a false address on his business card.

The man and his wife identified Hyatt out of a photo lineup as the man who scammed them.

Hyatt was arrested on a warrant in December but was released on bail. He was later jailed in March after failing to appear at a scheduled hearing.

In court Monday, Hyatt was also ordered to pay $3,350 in restitution to the victims.

Click here to read the full story in the Sentinel-Record.