Arkansas woman held on murder charge after man's body found in camper trailer
This article was published today at 4:58 p.m.
A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in the killing of a man earlier this week in Northwest Arkansas, according to authorities.
Candy George of Springdale was arrested Wednesday on a charge of capital murder in the death of Gary Dean Johnson, 63, in Madison County, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Sadler said in a statement that sheriff’s deputies found Johnson dead midday Tuesday inside a camper trailer in the 1400 block of Madison County Road 8325, which is near Hindsville.
Johnson’s body has been taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine a cause of death.
George remained at the Washington County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster. She is set to appear in court Friday.
