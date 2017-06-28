Arkansas woman held on murder charge after man's body found in camper trailer

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in the killing of a man earlier this week in Northwest Arkansas, according to authorities.

Candy George of Springdale was arrested Wednesday on a charge of capital murder in the death of Gary Dean Johnson, 63, in Madison County, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Sadler said in a statement that sheriff’s deputies found Johnson dead midday Tuesday inside a camper trailer in the 1400 block of Madison County Road 8325, which is near Hindsville.

Johnson’s body has been taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine a cause of death.

George remained at the Washington County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster. She is set to appear in court Friday.