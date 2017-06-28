Authorities identify woman shot near I-30, I-630 interchange

State police have identified the woman who was injured in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 30 near the Interstate 630 interchange in Little Rock Tuesday evening.

Tiara Mitchell, 27, of Little Rock, was traveling east along I-30 around 7 p.m. when multiple gunshots were fired from a white Toyota Corolla or Camry into her vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Mitchell was wounded but able to get off the interstate in North Little Rock where she was met by state police troopers, the release said.

She was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery for injuries believed to be non life-threatening.

State police are working with the Little Rock Police Department to identify possible suspects.

A police spokesman on Tuesday said the shooting happened on I-630 near I-30.