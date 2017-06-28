Boy, 6, in critical condition after locking himself in car's truck, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 6-year-old Oregon boy was hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition after he locked himself inside a car trunk on a hot day, police said.

The child's parents found him in the trunk Tuesday after they discovered he was missing and searched for him, the Medford Police Department said in a release. The boy was flown by helicopter to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.

Temperatures in Medford, a city about 275 miles south of Portland, reached 90 degrees Tuesday. It wasn't immediately known how long the boy was inside the trunk.

Police said it appeared the boy locked himself in the trunk by accident.

Medford police spokesman Lt. Mike Budreau did not immediately return a call seeking more details on Wednesday. The Jackson County sheriff's office referred calls to the Medford police.