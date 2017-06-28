Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 2:27 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Boy, 6, in critical condition after locking himself in car's truck, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:48 p.m.


PORTLAND, Ore. — A 6-year-old Oregon boy was hospitalized Wednesday in critical condition after he locked himself inside a car trunk on a hot day, police said.

The child's parents found him in the trunk Tuesday after they discovered he was missing and searched for him, the Medford Police Department said in a release. The boy was flown by helicopter to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.

Temperatures in Medford, a city about 275 miles south of Portland, reached 90 degrees Tuesday. It wasn't immediately known how long the boy was inside the trunk.

Police said it appeared the boy locked himself in the trunk by accident.

Medford police spokesman Lt. Mike Budreau did not immediately return a call seeking more details on Wednesday. The Jackson County sheriff's office referred calls to the Medford police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Boy, 6, in critical condition after locking himself in car's truck, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online