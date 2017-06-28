Ex-Arkansas high school football player's suit claiming civil-rights violations moves to federal court

A lawsuit filed by a former high school football player in Arkansas who claims his civil rights were violated has moved to federal court.

Terrance Rock is suing the city of Centerton and a number of police officers, accusing officials of a wrongful arrest, malicious prosecution, violation of due process and vision of privacy, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Rock, then a senior at Fayetteville High School, was arrested in November in connection with the September robbery of a Centerton resident, who reported speakers, a cellphone charger and two watches stolen.

Records show he was released on $10,000 bail one day after his arrest.

Charges against Rock were later dismissed after the Center Police Department acknowledged wrongfully arresting the student-athlete.

Officials in the Northwest Arkansas town of around 11,000 residents have denied the accusations and have asked for a dismissal of the suit.

The suit seeks $750,000 in damages on the due process claim and an unspecified amount of compensation on other claims, the newspaper reported.