Home / Latest News /
Ex-Arkansas high school football player's suit claiming civil-rights violations moves to federal court
This article was published today at 2:46 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A lawsuit filed by a former high school football player in Arkansas who claims his civil rights were violated has moved to federal court.
Terrance Rock is suing the city of Centerton and a number of police officers, accusing officials of a wrongful arrest, malicious prosecution, violation of due process and vision of privacy, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Rock, then a senior at Fayetteville High School, was arrested in November in connection with the September robbery of a Centerton resident, who reported speakers, a cellphone charger and two watches stolen.
Records show he was released on $10,000 bail one day after his arrest.
Charges against Rock were later dismissed after the Center Police Department acknowledged wrongfully arresting the student-athlete.
Officials in the Northwest Arkansas town of around 11,000 residents have denied the accusations and have asked for a dismissal of the suit.
The suit seeks $750,000 in damages on the due process claim and an unspecified amount of compensation on other claims, the newspaper reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Ex-Arkansas high school football player's suit claiming civil-rights violations moves to federal court
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
YoungHog says... June 28, 2017 at 3:22 p.m.
GOOD FOR HIM
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.