Fiery 18-wheeler rollover accident in Arkansas shuts part of I-40
This article was published today at 3:57 p.m.
A fiery tractor-trailer crash has forced the closure of a portion of an interstate in eastern Arkansas, officials said.
In an advisory around 3:40 p.m., the state Highway and Transportation Department said eastbound travel was closed on Interstate 40 near West Memphis in Crittenden County.
Officials described the accident as a “tractor-trailer rollover with fire.” Additional information was not immediately available.
Arkansas Online’s traffic map showed traffic backed up in the area as of shortly before 4 p.m.
