I-630 crash fatal to Perryville man

A 49-year-old Arkansas man was killed when his vehicle veered off Interstate 630 on Tuesday.

Steven Randall Pruitt of Perryville was driving a 2006 Honda east on the freeway near John Barrow Road in Little Rock shortly before 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle drifted off the road and "sideswiped" a guardrail, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Honda went about 130 feet off the freeway before it hit multiple trees and rolled onto its right side, the report said. Pruitt died at the scene.

The wreck locked up at least one of the eastbound lanes, causing a significant traffic backup on I-630 and Interstate 430 during the beginning of the morning rush hour. By 7 a.m., traffic was backed up all the way to Interstate 430, where it stalled in both directions, according to the Arkansas Online live traffic map.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

Conditions at the time were reported clear and dry. The report didn't indicate what may have caused the vehicle to drift off the road.

Pruitt was one of at least two people killed in wrecks Tuesday. One person died in a fiery truck crash in northeast Arkansas.

Metro on 06/28/2017