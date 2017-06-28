• Karlos Cashe was released from jail 90 days after police in Oviedo, Fla., arrested the handyman on the belief that white powder found in his car during a traffic stop was cocaine but which lab tests eventually determined was drywall dust.

• Elsie Dabrowski, 80, of Sunapee, N.H., said she wondered "why is this stupid cat attacking me" as she was bitten several times by a rabid bobcat that she battled with a garden sickle, later aided by her two dogs and finally her son, who shot and killed it.

• Brian Hess, a Connecticut wildlife biologist, said people near Columbia Lake are being asked to forgo shooting fireworks through the July 4 holiday to avoid scaring out of the nest a not-quite-ready-to-fly bald eagle chick that's about 100 feet up a tree.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana vetoed a bill intended to protect appearances by controversial speakers at the state's colleges and to punish students who disrupt them, with the Democrat saying the legislation is burdensome on colleges and a "solution in search of a problem."

• F. Lee Bailey, the attorney who helped defend O.J. Simpson in a 1995 murder trial, has filed for bankruptcy for a second time to resolve liens on his home in Maine, personal property, pensions and book royalties and to set up a payment plan, his lawyer said.

• Christopher Sims, 31, faces multiple 20-year sentences and potentially life in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in New Orleans to nine armed robberies involving four restaurants, three stores and two banks in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, prosecutors said.

• Sota Fujii, 14, undefeated since becoming a professional player of shogi, a Japanese game similar to chess, broke a 30-year record with his 29th win in a row, beating a 19-year-old opponent in a game that lasted more than 11 hours.

• Warner Stadler, 62, and his wife, Suzanne, 58, of Bell County, Texas, were arrested on child abandonment and other counts after, deputies said, the couple kept their adopted 14-year-old son in a wooden shack that lacked air conditioning and limited his access to food.

• Travis Adams, a sheriff's lieutenant in Mason County, Wash., said a man walking along a road dragging a dead raccoon that he planned to use for crab bait was shot twice in the leg when passers-by confronted him, thinking the roadkill was a dog.

