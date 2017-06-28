Injured in drive-by shooting, driver on I-630 says
A victim drove to a McDonald's restaurant in North Little Rock after being hit in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 630 Tuesday evening, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Interstate 630 near an interchange with Interstate 30, said Trooper Liz Chapman, an Arkansas State Police spokesman, in a written statement.
The shooting victim then drove to the McDonald's restaurant located at 600 E. Broadway in North Little Rock, according to Chapman.
The condition of the victim was unknown Tuesday night. Further information about the shooting was not available Tuesday night.
