PHOTOS: Injured man rescued from 15-foot-tall platform at Arkansas plant, officials say

Firefighters lowered an injured man from a 15-foot-tall platform at an Arkansas concrete plant after he was struck by a loose piece of equipment Wednesday morning, officials said.

The West Memphis Fire Department got a call around 10:20 a.m. about a man who was injured while working at Razorback Concrete at 200 Afco Road, said Chief DeWayne Rose.

A piece of equipment broke loose and struck the man, which knocked him down on the platform he was standing on, Rose said.

Paramedics could not reach him because the ladder to the platform was too narrow, Rose said. So fire officials immobilized the man on a spine board, secured him in a stretcher and lowered him by rope to the ground, he said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, Rose said.

Officials do not think the man's injuries are life-threatening.