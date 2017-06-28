Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 2:34 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

PHOTOS: Injured man rescued from 15-foot-tall platform at Arkansas plant, officials say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 2:13 p.m.

west-memphis-fire-department-crews-rescue-a-man-from-a-15-foot-tall-platform-at-a-concrete-plant-wednesday-morning

PHOTO BY WEST MEMPHIS FIRE DEPARTMENT

West Memphis Fire Department crews rescue a man from a 15-foot-tall platform at a concrete plant Wednesday morning.

Click here for larger versions
Photos courtesy of West Memphis Fire Department

Firefighters lowered an injured man from a 15-foot-tall platform at an Arkansas concrete plant after he was struck by a loose piece of equipment Wednesday morning, officials said.

The West Memphis Fire Department got a call around 10:20 a.m. about a man who was injured while working at Razorback Concrete at 200 Afco Road, said Chief DeWayne Rose.

A piece of equipment broke loose and struck the man, which knocked him down on the platform he was standing on, Rose said.

Paramedics could not reach him because the ladder to the platform was too narrow, Rose said. So fire officials immobilized the man on a spine board, secured him in a stretcher and lowered him by rope to the ground, he said.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis, Rose said.

Officials do not think the man's injuries are life-threatening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: PHOTOS: Injured man rescued from 15-foot-tall platform at Arkansas plant, officials say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online