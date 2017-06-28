Home / Latest News /
Intruders break into Little Rock restaurant, remove door of safe, police say
This article was published today at 11:33 a.m.
Intruders broke into a Little Rock restaurant, removed the door from the safe and made off with the cash inside, authorities say.
The break-in early Tuesday at the Sharks Fish and Chicken at 8724 Colonel Glenn Road is at least the fifth time one the chain's Little Rock locations has been burglarized this year.
In the latest case, video surveillance showed two people with their faces covered kick out a glass door, go inside, remove the safe door and take $2,500 in cash, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. It happened about 4:45 a.m.
The chain's location at 500 W. Roosevelt Road was burglarized earlier this month, and three of the chain's eateries were burglarized over about two weeks in April.
It wasn't clear if police believed any of the cases are related.
Tigermule says... June 28, 2017 at 11:46 a.m.
Inside jobs or someone really has it in for Sharks
Deadeye26 says... June 28, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
That or their procedures in securing their on-hand cash are too well known and in desperate need of review and modifications.
LR1955 says... June 28, 2017 at 12:48 p.m.
LOL, bimonthly occurance
