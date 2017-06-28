Intruders break into Little Rock restaurant, remove door of safe, police say

Intruders broke into a Little Rock restaurant, removed the door from the safe and made off with the cash inside, authorities say.

The break-in early Tuesday at the Sharks Fish and Chicken at 8724 Colonel Glenn Road is at least the fifth time one the chain's Little Rock locations has been burglarized this year.

In the latest case, video surveillance showed two people with their faces covered kick out a glass door, go inside, remove the safe door and take $2,500 in cash, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. It happened about 4:45 a.m.

The chain's location at 500 W. Roosevelt Road was burglarized earlier this month, and three of the chain's eateries were burglarized over about two weeks in April.

It wasn't clear if police believed any of the cases are related.