Koch 1 of 2 catchers on collegiate Team USA

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville catcher Grant Koch has made the 31-man roster for the USA Collegiate National Team's first international series against Chinese Taipei, which is being played this week in Cary, N.C.

Koch, who will be a junior next season, is one of two catchers on the Team USA roster, along with Cal Poly's Nick Meyer. Team USA will play 15 games against teams from China, Cuba and Japan over the next three weeks in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

The team will be trimmed to 24 players next week, but it's unlikely a catcher position will be cut.

Koch is the 14th Arkansas player to earn a roster spot for the collegiate national team and first since pitcher Zach Jackson in 2015.

As a sophomore, Koch batted .264 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI. He had one error in 62 starts behind the plate. He hit two home runs during Team USA exhibition games last week.

Team USA is being managed by UCLA Coach John Savage.

