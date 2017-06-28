Little Rock teen robbed at gunpoint of Xbox while meeting would-be buyer, he tells police

A Little Rock man told police that he was robbed of his Xbox after posting the gaming system to an app and agreeing to meet up with a prospective buyer.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Tuesday to an address in the 1000 block of Thayer Street in reference to a robbery, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim, a 19-year-old Little Rock resident, told police that he and a would-be buyer agreed to meet after communicating on the Letgo app in reference to an Xbox for sale.

After the two spoke briefly, another person appeared and brandished a black handgun and demanded the victim’s iPhone and gaming system.

Authorities described one robber as someone who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He wore a black bandana around his face as well as a gray hoodie, black T-shirt and gray sweatpants at the time.

The second was listed as someone who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. That person wore a white T-shirt, black jeans and Air Jordan shoes.

Additional information regarding the robbers, including the gender of one and the races of both, was not released.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.