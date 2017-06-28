Man, 28, gets 30 years for child-porn images

BENTONVILLE — A Gentry man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for possessing child pornography.

Shelby Kale King, 28, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. The plea was under an agreement attorney Sam Hall reached with Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor.

King was arrested Aug. 19.

King admitted to his parole officer that he downloaded or received child pornography, according to the probable cause affidavit.

King, a registered sex offender, was convicted of a child pornography charge in Washington County in 2008.

David Undiano, a Benton County sheriff’s office detective, reviewed 1,405 files from King’s cellphone, and 38 of the files were connected to child pornography, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and King’s guilty plea.

King was sentenced to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for five years after his release from prison.

King received 120 days of credit for time served in the Benton County jail awaiting trial.