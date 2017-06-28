McFadden content as backup

FRISCO, Texas -- Darren McFadden didn't care about chasing money. He didn't have any reservations being relegated to a backup role yet again.

McFadden simply wanted to stay with the Dallas Cowboys. His family lives here. He's comfortable with the offense. And, oh yeah, the Cowboys are among the favorites to contend for a Super Bowl this season.

"This is where I wanted to be, so I didn't even get into negotiations with other teams," said McFadden, who re-signed a one-year deal in March for the veteran minimum of $980,000. "I'd rather be comfortable and at home at this point in my career than chasing some money. A few hundred thousand extra dollars to me don't make a difference."

McFadden, who turns 30 in August, has made more than $48 million in his career, according to the salary website spotrac.com. But even though McFadden is content financially, that doesn't mean he views himself as a lesser player.

McFadden believes he's in the prime of his career. The fourth overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft is only two years removed from being the league's fourth-leading rusher.

McFadden rushed for 1,089 yards on 239 carries in 2015, overtaking the starting job from Joseph Randle midway through the season. He played in only three games a year ago after fracturing his elbow before training camp.

But McFadden served as a valuable mentor to rookie Ezekiel Elliott, who went on to lead the league in rushing. McFadden also accepted his role as the No. 2 back behind Elliott and contributed on special teams.

That's the type of role he envisions going into the 2017 season.

"Obviously, I'm going to be a backup guy," McFadden said. "Whatever they need me to do, I'm going to do it. If it's special teams or whatever, I'm up for it. At the end of the day, it's a team sport. I'm a team guy. That's what I love about the game."

But isn't it hard for a guy who entered the game as a top pick to settle for a backup role? McFadden was the Oakland Raiders' lead back for much of his eight years there, and then had success in that role for the Cowboys.

"It's tough, you know what I'm saying, but at the same time it's a team sport," McFadden said. "I've been around the game long enough to know that eventually someone is going to come in who is going to try to run you out.

"I'm blessed to be 10 years in the league as a running back still playing. It's one thing I'm very happy about."

McFadden hasn't lost confidence in his abilities. If something were to happen to Elliott, McFadden says he could step in and have similar production behind the Cowboys' offensive line.

"At the end of the day, I still can run the ball," McFadden said. "I don't feel like I've lost a step. I don't feel like I've slowed down anything at all. I can still run the ball."

Sports on 06/28/2017