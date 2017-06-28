In $7.1M deal, 2 west Little Rock shopping centers sold

Ziff Properties Inc., a South Carolina-based real estate firm, has closed on its $7.1 million purchase of Bowman Curve I and II shopping centers in Little Rock.

Cooper Realty Investments sold the property to Ziff Properties. Todd Rice and Mason Lewis of Colliers International Arkansas represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction and will handle leasing for the facility.

The centers, at 200 and 400 N. Bowman Road in west Little Rock, contain 81,271 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space. Some of the major tenants include Fu Lin Chinese restaurant, RK Collections, Baptist Therapy and Instant Imprints. Ziff Properties has already started work on external and internal improvements to the buildings, which were built in 1988 and renovated in 2006. The work is expected to be completed in 90 to 120 days.

Ziff Properties owns about $300 million in community and neighborhood shopping centers throughout the southeastern U.S. The acquisition is the firm's first in Arkansas.

-- Robbie Neiswanger