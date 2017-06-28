Noland catches the eye of Stoerner, Mallett during camp

— Former Arkansas and NFL quarterback Clint Stoerner was impressed with how Razorbacks quarterback commitment Connor Noland conducted himself at Stoerner's Elite Camp on Monday and Tuesday.

“He shows up to work,” Stoerner said. “It would be very easy for him and a couple of these other guys to show up with ego and not be coachable and think they have it figured out. They have their tickets cashed. It would be easy to show up like that, and you almost expect that with kids now days, but he shows up on time and is ready to rock and roll.”

Noland, 6-2, 190 pounds, of Greenwood, has had a busy summer schedule full football and baseball but is excited to attend Stoerner’s camp that wraps up today with other talented quarterbacks, including highly touted Gerry Bohanon of Earle.

“Clint is a great footwork guy, and he’s doing a great job with us, and it’s a lot of great competition here,” Noland said. “Obviously with Bohanon here, it’s good to have another guy that can really sling it. You get to see where you’re at. We get to throw against each other, and it really brings the best out of us.”

He’s talked to Bohanon, who has Arkansas as one of his top schools, in the past about becoming a Razorback, but he’s taking advantage of the three-day camp to urge him even more.

“He’s a great kid,” said Noland, who is also committed to pitch for the Hogs. “I’ve talked to him twice now, and I’m really getting to talk to him now. He’s a a great person, and I would definitely like to have him at Arkansas.”

Noland said the vibe from Bohanon has been positive.

“I think I get a good one,” Noland said. “Obviously, he’s an in-state guy, so that’s a lot of pull there. I don’t get to hear everything, but obviously I get to hear some.”

Former Arkansas and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett also is helping with the camp and is the usually the first one to go through drills.

“You get to see how Ryan does, and obviously he’s in the NFL,” Noland said. “He’s a great example of how to do it first, and you’re able to watch that and you’re able to be, ‘OK, I need to fix this and do this.’ You get to make adjustments on spot. That definitely helps.”

When Noland isn’t working on his football skills, he’s likely practicing or playing baseball. He and the Arkansas Sticks played in a tournament over the weekend. Going from pitching to throwing in a few days has its challenges.

“Obviously for pitching the ball drops way farther, and in football you’re trying to stay quick and short, and in baseball you’re trying to get long and create power, so it’s two different motions,” Noland said. “It’s kind of hard to switch off real quick and come over here but … as I’m getting older, I’m starting to figure it out better.”

Stoerner said he thinks Noland is advanced in his ability and fundamentals.

“He’s extremely polished right now, so it’s not like you’re totally trying to reinvent the wheel,” Stoerner said. “There’s some things I recommend to him, and he responds well and communicates well. It’s not surprising. Those guys on the Hill recruit quality guys, and he’s definitely that.”

Mallett also liked what he saw of Noland.

“He’s a great athlete, obviously,” Mallett said. “I know he’s a good baseball player. My buddy coaches him with the Sticks, but he can wing it, man. He’s got a good foundation, so the only place for him to go is up. It all depends on how hard he works and how far he wants to take it.”