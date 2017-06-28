Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 6:50 p.m.

North Little Rock officer known for community policing to cut back on videos, citing policy

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:49 p.m.

police-officer-tommy-norman-gets-a-fist-bump-from-roderick-mcclinton-as-he-hands-out-water-snacks-and-toys-to-children-at-16th-and-sycamore-streets-while-on-patrol-in-july-in-downtown-north-little-rock

PHOTO BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

Police Officer Tommy Norman gets a fist bump from Roderick McClinton as he hands out water, snacks and toys to children at 16th and Sycamore streets while on patrol in July in downtown North Little Rock.


A North Little Rock police officer whose community policing has reached millions on social media will have to cut back on his video outreach during work hours, he said.

The move, officer Tommy Norman said in a video posted Wednesday to his Instagram, is part of enforcing the North Little Rock Police Department’s existing policy.

“I will no longer be allowed to post my interactions with the community on city time,” Norman said, noting that posts with North Little Rock residents will be dialed back.

“You will see them but not as much,” the officer added.

Norman said that while the decision from his superiors is “unfortunate,” he respects the restriction.

“Don’t give up on me. I was born to do this,” he said in closing the one-minute video.

