North Little Rock officer known for community policing to cut back on videos, citing policy

A North Little Rock police officer whose community policing has reached millions on social media will have to cut back on his video outreach during work hours, he said.

The move, officer Tommy Norman said in a video posted Wednesday to his Instagram, is part of enforcing the North Little Rock Police Department’s existing policy.

“I will no longer be allowed to post my interactions with the community on city time,” Norman said, noting that posts with North Little Rock residents will be dialed back.

“You will see them but not as much,” the officer added.

Norman said that while the decision from his superiors is “unfortunate,” he respects the restriction.

“Don’t give up on me. I was born to do this,” he said in closing the one-minute video.