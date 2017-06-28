Police in 1 Arkansas city investigate home invasion, robbery reported within minutes of each other

Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened within minutes of each other earlier this week in one Arkansas city.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reports that the first robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of Golf Links Road in Hot Springs.

The second, according to the newspaper, was reported about 10 minutes later at the Valero convenience store at 2616 Albert Pike Road in Hot Springs.

In the first, classified as a home invasion, four male robbers reportedly forced their way into the residence, with one brandishing a long gun.

A victim inside said she didn’t have money but told the assailants that her purse was outside in her vehicle.

One robber then pointed a gun at her head and got the purse as the three others stole a Playstation 4, two cellphones and a 50-inch television, police said. All were able to flee the scene.

Around 2:55 a.m., officers responded to the gas station on Albert Pike Road, where a store employee said a black male standing about 6 feet tall pulled out a pistol in a demand for money. He wore a hoodie over his head and face as well as gloves during the robbery.

The robber held the worker at gunpoint and forced him to open three cash registers before eventually leaving with an undisclosed amount of money, the newspaper reported.

