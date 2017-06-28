Police seeking person who stole street sweeper, went on joyride, crashed it

PATERSON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are looking for the person who stole a street sweeper and went on a brief joyride before crashing it.

Paterson police say the theft happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday as a worker was changing a garbage bag on the vehicle.

The person drove the vehicle for about a half-mile and then crashed into several cars before running away.

No one was injured, but several parked cars were damaged.