President Trump promises 'big surprise' on health care
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:28 p.m.
President Donald Trump says the Republican health care effort is "working along very well" and suggested there could be a "big surprise coming." The White House did not elaborate on what Trump meant.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump told reporters that getting approval of a Senate health care bill will be "very tough." But he predicted that Republicans will at least "get very close" and may "get it over the line."
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed a vote on the Republican health care bill this week because he lacked the votes.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on Trump to meet with Republicans and Democrats on the Senate bill. Asked about the request, Trump said Wednesday that Schumer "hasn't been serious."
He added: "Obamacare is such a disaster, such a wreck. And he wants to try and save something that's really hurting a lot of people."
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
hah406 says... June 28, 2017 at 3:54 p.m.
Trump is so ignorant of the facts that he doesn't realize that the current replacement bill will hurt millions more than are being hurt under the ACA, and the only ones who will benefit are the 1%.
hogfan2012 says... June 28, 2017 at 4:44 p.m.
hah406 - amazing that you know what's in the bill since none of the details have been made public........Psychic much?
ARMNAR says... June 28, 2017 at 5:14 p.m.
He also promised he'd release his tax returns after the election.
The man lies. Almost every damn day.
Lügenpresident.
