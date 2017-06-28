Redskins put in wrong Washington

The Washington Redskins just got finished settling, for now, the question of half of their name. Now apparently they’ve got to worry about the other half.

The NFL creates a dizzying array of products for its fans, and one of those is the “state pride license plate.” Saints fans, for instance, can sport a combination of both their team logo and the state of Louisiana.

The Panthers lay claim to both North and South Carolina.

Texas is big enough for two teams.

But the Redskins are quite different. The Redskins claim the name of the District of Columbia, play their games in Maryland, and boast a huge fan base and training camp in Virginia. Which state would get to claim the team? As it turns out, none of them.

As first reported by the Washington Post, the NFL had prepared a license plate for the Washington Redskins that featured a logo of the state of Washington. Never mind that Washington state actually has a team of its won and is three full time zones away from where the Redskins play.

The plate already has been pulled from the store, so it’s merely a collector’s item now.

Tacos and soda

Most expected defensive end Taco Charlton, 6-6, 275 pounds, to land an endorsement deal with, well, a taco brand. But the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round NFL draft pick found his first endorsement deal with soda brand Big Red.

The Austin-based company announced a deal with Charlton on Monday.

On Tuesday, Charlton signed a contract with Taco Bueno, which has more than 180 stores in seven states but roughly half of those restaurants are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“I actually fell asleep towards the back end of the first round of the draft,” Taco Bueno CEO Mike Roper said. “But when I woke up in the morning, my phone lit up with the news that the Cowboys had drafted a Taco. We had to do something.”

“I love my name, and I actually do love tacos,” Charlton said in a statement.

Charlton, the 28th overall draft pick, was given the nickname Taco by his grandma. His given name is Vidauntae, but he was born premature with his grandma saying he was “running for the border,” a Taco Bell slogan at the time.

No relief

“Killebrew, Patrick, ‘Pat,’ age 68, passed away peacefully at home, June 20, 2017, after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead.”

That’s the start to the obituary the family placed in The Richmond Times-Dispatch after the death of Killebrew, an “avid” Nationals fan. Killebrew, a longtime Virginia attorney, died a day after watching Washington’s relief pitchers lose a six-run lead in a loss against the Miami Marlins.

Killebrew’s 25-year-old son, Jake, said Monday he and his mother Rachel felt the goodnatured obit was something they had to do.

Pat Killebrew would have loved it, Jake adds.

The joke has helped Jake and his mom in grieving Killebrew’s unexpected death, he says. Their kicker: “In lieu of flowers, send ‘donations’ to the ‘Nationals Bullpen Fund.’ ”

Quote of the day

“A few hundred thousand extra dollars to me don’t make a difference.”

Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden, who re-signed a oneyear deal in March for the veteran minimum of $980,000