Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Sports Brief

Trevor Brunson

GOLF

Rogers' Brunson places sixth at Junior Masters

Trevor Brunson, a senior on the Rogers High golf team, finished sixth in a field of more than 200 golfers in the annual Press Thornton Future Masters Golf Tournament in Dothan, Ala.

Brunson shot a 72-66-70-208 over the three-day tournament, which was created in 1950 and is played at Dothan Country Club.

Thomas Ponder of Dothan won the boys 15-18 category with a 68-67-67-202.

