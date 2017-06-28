Arkansas woman sentenced in old man's death

PINE BLUFF -- A Pine Bluff woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing the 2015 death of an elderly man.

Carla Davidson, 55, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 84-year-old Esbend Fred Sheridan. After entering a plea, her sentence was reduced to second-degree murder.

Under the plea agreement, one count of theft of property was dismissed. Davidson was also granted a credit of 716 days served.

Davidson was Sheridan's home care nurse.

According to police documents, Davidson claimed that Sheridan grabbed her arm, groped her breast and tried to kiss her. Davidson told authorities that they struggled and fell to the ground. She said she took a knife, stabbed Sheridan and struck his head with a board numerous times.

