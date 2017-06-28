Woman told to reduce flock of exotic birds at home from 450 to 50

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. — A group of California homeowners has heard enough from the gaggle of exotic birds in their neighbor's backyard.

After repeated complaints, authorities recently told a woman in Castro Valley that she has 30 days to reduce her flock of birds from 500 to 50.

The East Bay Times reported that the birds were being bred and raised in the backyard and then being offered for sale on Craigslist. Neighbors have been complaining about the noise, smell and flies attracted to the poop.

Police say despite the large number, the woman has been providing the birds with sufficient care and food. Officials inspected the flock under the owner's permission.

The owner has sold or given away 250 birds and is working to get rid of another 200.

Authorities considered confiscating the birds but have neither the experience nor space to store them.