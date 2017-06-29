17-year-old arrested in Little Rock shooting that injured 2, police say

Police have arrested a teenager in a shooting last weekend in Little Rock that left two people hurt.

Detectives obtained warrants Wednesday for Glean Finley, 17, of Little Rock and arrested him the same day, according to a statement from the Little Rock Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Montclair Road, a residential area about half a mile south of Interstate 630.

At the scene, a man was found in serious condition after being shot in the torso, police said. A woman, 19-year-old Amanda Odom, was also shot and hurt.

The injured 21-year-old man, who initially gave a false name, was later identified as Curtland Watson.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately clear Thursday morning.

Finley is being charged as an adult in the case, said officer Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Police Department.

Finley faces two counts of first-degree battery and three counts of terroristic act as well as one count each of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Records show he was booked into the Pulaski County jail around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. Finley remained jailed as of about 10:50 a.m. Thursday without bail.