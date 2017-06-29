Home / Latest News /
2 young children found inside pickup in Arkansas pond die; 2 arrested
This article was published today at 12:08 p.m.
Two people have been arrested in the deaths of two young children in central Arkansas, according to authorities.
Jonathan Daniel Welborn, 30, and Brittany Nichole Hairston, 26, both of Benton are being held on charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Deputies with the Saline County sheriff’s office responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 16000 block of Arkansas 298 in Paron in reference to a missing pickup, a news release states.
At the scene, two children — a 2-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy — were found inside the vehicle that was in a pond near the address, authorities said.
They were treated on scene and were later pronounced dead, according to the release.
An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.
LRDawg says... June 29, 2017 at 12:19 p.m.
Sad
dconard says... June 29, 2017 at 12:22 p.m.
Breaks my heart!!
TheBatt says... June 29, 2017 at 12:24 p.m.
The children died, and the best charges filed are "endangerment"? Say what????
mrcharles says... June 29, 2017 at 12:25 p.m.
And many want to justify as rock with words on it created by ................. that allows this to happen.
d a m n these people if they are at fault on this tragedy !
YoungHog says... June 29, 2017 at 12:34 p.m.
My GOD.. this is crazy.. If they didn't want the kids.. let someone adopt them..
longhaul says... June 29, 2017 at 12:34 p.m.
There should be a litmus test for some people before they are allowed to breed.
NewsJunkie01 says... June 29, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
Wow, just a slap on the wrist with two lives lost?Poor, helpless, defenseless babies! Tragic.
Kharma says... June 29, 2017 at 12:39 p.m.
Disgusting. As more is known the charges may be updated.
hah406 says... June 29, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
It won't be just a slap on the wrist. Additional charges will be filed, guaranteed.
rtw says... June 29, 2017 at 12:51 p.m.
. . .meth?
