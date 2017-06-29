2 young children found inside pickup in Arkansas pond die; 2 arrested

Two people have been arrested in the deaths of two young children in central Arkansas, according to authorities.

Jonathan Daniel Welborn, 30, and Brittany Nichole Hairston, 26, both of Benton are being held on charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Deputies with the Saline County sheriff’s office responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 16000 block of Arkansas 298 in Paron in reference to a missing pickup, a news release states.

At the scene, two children — a 2-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy — were found inside the vehicle that was in a pond near the address, authorities said.

They were treated on scene and were later pronounced dead, according to the release.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.