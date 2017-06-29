Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, June 29, 2017, 1:54 p.m.

Arkansas governor: Changes needed to Senate health care bill

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the Senate GOP's health care legislation needs to ease some of its limits on Medicaid spending and give the state greater control over the program, warning that the state would face significant additional costs without the changes.

The Republican governor Thursday outlined changes he'd like to see in the legislation aimed at repealing and replacing major portions of the 2010 federal health overhaul. Hutchinson, however, stopped short of saying whether he opposes the measure if it doesn't include the proposed changes.

[INTERACTIVE: Compare House, Senate bills with Affordable Care Act]

Hutchinson says the elderly, blind and disabled covered under Medicaid should be exempted from a cap that is put on the program's spending. He also said states should have the option of receiving funding for the Medicaid expansion through a block grant.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

