Ruling clears way for Ohio executions

CINCINNATI -- Ohio moved a step closer to resuming executions as a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday in the state's favor in a case over its lethal-injection process.

In an 8-6 vote, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati reversed a judge's order that delayed three executions after he declared Ohio's lethal injection process unconstitutional. The three-drug method includes midazolam, a sedative involved in problematic executions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Ohio and Oklahoma.

The 6th Circuit ruling clears the way for the state to move forward with the three executions. But it isn't a decisive ruling on the constitutionality of the three-drug method, according to Allen Bohnert, a public defender representing death row inmates. Bohnert said they plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.

At issue was whether midazolam is powerful enough to put inmates into a deep state of unconsciousness before two subsequent drugs paralyze them and stop their hearts.

The judges, who had a rare hearing June 15 involving the entire court, concluded Wednesday that the inmates demonstrated the execution protocol might cause pain in some people but said that wasn't enough.

Mississippi utility halts coal plant plan

JACKSON, Miss. -- One of the nation's largest utilities, faced with an ultimatum from Mississippi regulators, said Wednesday that it will suspend efforts to complete a first-of-its-kind coal-fueled power plant.

The closely watched plant was seen as a model for coal's future, designed to capture climate-warming carbon dioxide.

Mississippi Power Co., a unit of Southern Co., announced it was stopping efforts at its plant in Kemper County, near the Alabama state line. The Atlanta-based utility giant said Wednesday that it could lose another $3.4 billion from the Kemper County plant if it can't reach a more favorable settlement with regulators. Shareholders have already lost $3.1 billion on the $7.5 billion plant.

Mississippi Power said it will keep making electricity in part of the plant burning natural gas, as it has since 2014. The Mississippi Public Service Commission allowed the company to raise rates by 15 percent in 2015 on its 189,000 customers to recover $840 million.

"We believe this decision is in the best interests of our employees, customers, investors and all other stakeholders," Southern Company Chairman and CEO Thomas Fanning said in a statement.

Spokesman Jeff Shepard said the company on Wednesday issued notices of possible layoffs within 60 days to about 250 employees at the site.

Michigan sues Flint in water dispute

LANSING, Mich. -- The state of Michigan sued Flint on Wednesday, alleging that the City Council's refusal to approve a broadly backed deal to buy water for the long term from a Detroit-area system is endangering public health in the wake of a crisis that has largely been blamed on the state itself.

The Department of Environmental Quality had threatened legal action if the council did not approve Mayor Karen Weaver's recommendation or propose a reasonable alternative by Monday. The council instead approved a short-term extension of its contract with the Detroit authority.

State and federal officials do not want Flint to change water sources a third time after a fateful 2014 switch resulted in lead contamination while the city was under state management. The federal lawsuit says Flint has no other currently available water source and is at risk of incurring $1.8 million in extra costs over the next three months. It seeks an order barring Flint from switching again and requiring it to enter the 30-year contract to comply with federal and state laws.

Spare rail left on tracks blamed in crash

NEW YORK -- Investigators probing the derailment of a New York City subway train said the accident was caused by an improperly secured spare rail, left on the tracks to make it easier to fix breakdowns quickly.

Two supervisors responsible for oversight of track maintenance work were suspended without pay pending a formal review, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Wednesday.

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota and Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim said in a statement that storing equipment between tracks is a common practice employed by railroads across the country to accelerate repairs.

"The key to this being an effective and safe practice is making sure that the extra equipment is properly bolted down, which does not appear to have happened in this case," they said.

The derailment on Tuesday in Harlem caused an A train to list and scrape along a tunnel wall, tossing people to the floor and forcing hundreds of passengers to evacuate through dark tunnels. About three dozen people were hurt, though not seriously.

Crews were inspecting "every inch of rail" in the system Wednesday to ensure that all replacement parts left near the tracks were properly stored and secured, MTA officials said.

