College drafting policy on concealed-carry weapons

BENTONVILLE -- Guns are allowed on Arkansas college campuses starting this fall, but a Northwest Arkansas Community College draft policy makes clear the exceptions to that rule.

Guns won't be allowed in some spaces the college uses away from its main campus, such as The Jones Center in Springdale or public K-12 schools. Guns will be prohibited in grievance and disciplinary meetings.

The exceptions are outlined in a revamped policy No. 2005, which covers possession of weapons on campus. The college's Concealed Carry Task Force approved the draft policy Tuesday and forwarded it to President Evelyn Jorgenson's Cabinet for review and possible changes.

"I think we've done three or four rounds of feedback on this now," said Teresa Taylor, interim executive director of institutional policy, risk management and compliance, who is also a task force co-chairman.

"A lot of work has gone into it," said Diana Nagel, a faculty member.

The task force -- consisting of more than a dozen administrators, and faculty and staff members -- has met several times since April to examine how college policies and procedures should be changed in response to Act 562.

The act, signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in March, allows anyone with a concealed-carry permit to take a gun on campus if they get up to eight hours of enhanced training beyond what's otherwise necessary to obtain a permit.

The task force's draft policy explains that it is unlawful for people other than law enforcement officers to knowingly possess a weapon on campus unless they have the concealed-carry permit and the required endorsement training. A handgun must be concealed at all times. Licensees may store their guns in their locked vehicles in the parking lot, as well.

The policy also outlines the college's responsibilities, including posting signs at the entrances of all facilities and parking lots, that carrying guns or other weapons is prohibited "without proper license and endorsement."

The draft policy "really just entails all the small details and nuances of the law, what we can do and what we can't do," Taylor said.

The marketing department will design the signs so they have a consistent look and are large enough, said Debi Buckley, vice president of finance and administration.

After approving the draft policy, the task force heard from Dale Montgomery, dean of students, on the impact the law will have on student services. She pointed to another policy outlining student conduct violations that needs to be updated, because it includes a passage on the illegal possession of guns and other weapons.

Montgomery said they're working on the best way to notify students of the change in the law. Students also must be aware that on field trips, they must abide by the regulations of the destination, she said.

Taylor said the task force's job ahead lies in continuing to look at college policies and documents that need to be edited to adhere to Act 562.

"We wanted representatives from across the campus because we knew just a few people can't do this," Taylor said. "Creating the task force allows other areas to come in and be able to say, 'Oh we have this policy, have you all thought of this.' I think it's just expedited what we needed to do in looking at all of this."

A state law passed in 2013 allowed faculty and staff members with concealed-carry permits to take their weapons on campuses of public colleges and universities, unless the boards of those institutions voted annually to opt out or ban them. Northwest Arkansas Community College's board always opted out. Act 562 eliminated the opt-out option.

Cecil White, a sergeant with the college's Police Department, serves on the task force. The change in the law means officers will have to know how to respond appropriately to complaints that someone's gun is in public view, he said.

"We just have to train our people on how to deal with those people and not overreact, because it is legal, as long as they're not doing anything illegal," White said.

White isn't worried about how the law change will affect safety.

"The safety of the campus is not going to change. It's going to stay a safe place for the kids to go to school. I wouldn't worry a bit about it," he said.

Blake Robertson, president of Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale, said he looks forward to the law change. He said he was the only post-secondary institution representative in Arkansas who testified for the bill, sponsored by state Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville.

"I want to make sure if someone walks on this campus to do harm, we'll be able to defend ourselves," Robertson said.

The institute, unlike Northwest Arkansas Community College, doesn't have its own police force. Springdale police officers visit the campus for some of each day.

Robertson said about a dozen of his staff members have concealed-carry permits, but he wasn't certain how many would get the extra training to carry weapons on campus.

The institute, which expects about 350 students on campus each day this fall, has taken steps to improve safety on campus. Cameras and monitors have been installed. An alarm system is in the works, Robertson said.

Metro on 06/29/2017