Fall from car proves fatal; 3-vehicle wreck kills two

Three people have died in fatal accidents since Tuesday, Arkansas State Police said.

An Arkansas man died Tuesday, two days after he jumped on a moving vehicle, fell off and suffered a head injury in Miller County, officials said.

A Dodge was heading west in the 1500 block of East 48th Street in Texarkana shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday when 26-year-old Jermaine Holmes jumped on the trunk, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The vehicle stopped abruptly, and Holmes, of Texarkana, fell off and landed on the pavement. He suffered a "significant" head injury, police said.

Holmes was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday, the report said.

The accident is still under investigation, police said.

No one else was injured in the accident, and conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

Two women were killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in southwest Arkansas, according to state police.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. as Tracye Bailey, 54, of Magnolia was driving west on U.S. 82 in Texarkana, a preliminary report states.

Bailey's 2006 Hyundai at one point traveled left of center, causing her vehicle to sideswipe an eastbound 2009 Honda and later strike a 2013 Chevrolet also traveling east, authorities said.

Bailey died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, according to the report. The driver of the Chevrolet, 49-year-old Joanna Bruce of Maud, Texas, was also killed.

Police did not name the driver of the Honda. No other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time of the accident were described in the report as clear and dry.

Metro on 06/29/2017