Head-on collision on Arkansas highway leaves 2 drivers dead, minor hurt

A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in northern Arkansas left two men dead and a minor injured, state police said.

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. as an eastbound 2005 Buick LeSabre and a westbound 2006 Dodge Caravan were traveling on U.S. 62 in Henderson, according to a preliminary report.

At one point, the Buick driven by 64-year-old Phillip Earl Woods of Jonesboro crossed into westbound traffic, causing it to strike the Dodge head-on, police said.

Woods died as a result of the crash in Baxter County. The driver of the Dodge, 65-year-old Jimmy Dewayne Lowe of Kennett, Mo., was also killed.

Police said a minor passenger in Woods’ vehicle was hurt.

Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were listed as clear and dry.

The deaths of Woods and Lowe were two of at least 236 reported so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.