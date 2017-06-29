Police: Little Rock man robbed by gunman hiding in bushes outside store

A Little Rock man was robbed of quarters and keys by a gunman who hid near bushes outside a discount store Wednesday night, officials said.

The 41-year-old victim told police that he walked out of the Family Dollar at 5200 W. 65th St. shortly after 9 p.m.

Hiding between bushes and his truck was a gunman who pulled out a pistol and demanded money, he told police.

The victim reportedly said he only had the loose change in his hand. The stranger took the quarters plus the man's truck keys and left the area, police said.

No suspect was named on the report.