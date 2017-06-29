Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Million-pound 'superload' begins slow trek in Arkansas with trailer as long as football field
By Bill Bowden
This article was published today at 10:14 a.m. Updated today at 11:14 a.m.
PHOTO BY BILL BOWDEN
Click here for larger versions
Photos by Bill Bowden
Photos by Bill Bowden
TONTITOWN — A 1 million-pound “superload” with a trailer the length of a football field has begun its trek through part of Northwest Arkansas.
The two-day trip is expected to cause traffic delays as the enormous trailer and three trucks — one pulling and two pushing the load — roll along at about 10 mph. The trip will cover 56 miles, transporting a 400,000-pound autotransformer for Southwestern Electric Power Co.
“It’s a hard move,” driver Montana McCarty said. “I mean, we’ve got some really hard obstacles.”
Some of those obstacles include sharp curves on the two-lane, rural Arkansas 112 between Tontitown and Fayetteville.
The caravan of trucks and Washington County sheriff's vehicles left at about 9 a.m. Thursday and was moving through downtown Tontitown about 40 minutes later. Utility trucks were in the lead in case wires needed to be moved out of the way.
Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
Comments on: PHOTOS: Million-pound 'superload' begins slow trek in Arkansas with trailer as long as football field
YoungHog says... June 29, 2017 at 10:29 a.m.
Please get pics of this
( permalink | suggest removal )
HarleyOwner says... June 29, 2017 at 11 a.m.
That kind of weight should be real good for those highways up there.
( permalink | suggest removal )
YoungHog says... June 29, 2017 at 11:10 a.m.
good point on the roads.. I was their this past weekend from Little Rock to Eureka for a wedding then back through Oklahoma..
( permalink | suggest removal )
