Official: Arkansas inmate's death being investigated as apparent suicide

An inmate's death at an eastern Arkansas prison is being investigated as an apparent suicide, according to a prisons spokesman.

Timothy Brady, 29, was found dead around 7:40 a.m. Thursday at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, said Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves in a statement.

Graves said correctional officers and medical staff attempted emergency treatment after finding the inmate.

Those efforts were unsuccessful, and Brady was pronounced dead at 8:02 a.m., the statement reads.

Brady was serving a 20-year sentence for a residential burglary conviction out of Sharp County. He was sentenced Oct. 30, 2008, records show.

An internal investigation will be conducted into Brady’s death, according to the Correction Department.

Brickeys, in Lee County, is about 110 miles east of Little Rock and 46 miles south and west of Memphis.