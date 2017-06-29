OUTDOORS CALENDAR

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.
JULY
1 Arkansas Bass Association District 42 tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. John Simonoff (501) 772-4938 or Simonof@comcast.net, get5bass.com 8 Hawghunter bass tournament. Webbers Falls, Arkansas 10 ramp. Joe Moon
(479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673 8 Anvil Jaw Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Tar Camp. Josh (501) 804-1346
11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or www.arkstriper.com
15 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. get5bass.com
15 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Redfield. sherwoodbassclub.com
15 Fat Sacks Bass Club tournament. Lake Greeson. 4 p.m.-midnight. fatsacksbc.com
16 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, Maumelle Park. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475
20 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 3 and 4 meeting. Grecian’s Steakhouse, Paragould. Tom Smalling (870) 236-0708 or trsmalling@yahoo.com
27 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
29 Polk County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman’s Night Out. Ouachita Center. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
29 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing
(479) 459-4673
AUGUST
8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or www.arkstriper.com
12 Get5Bass Summer Solo Series bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. get5bass.com
12 Hawghunter bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon
(479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673 19 Sherwood Bass Club tournament. Arkansas River, Sweeden Island. sherwoodbassclub.com
20 Arkansas Couples bass tournament. Arkansas River, North Little Rock. Vince Miller (501) 607-3475
26 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Arkansas River, Clear Creek ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673
29 Arkansas Bass Association District 42 tournament. Arkansas River, Redfield. John Simonoff (501) 772-4938 or Simonof@comcast.net, get5bass.com SEPTEMBER
9 Hawghunter bass tournament. Ozark Pool, Clear Creek Ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673
Print Headline: Outdoors calendar
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: OUTDOORS CALENDAR
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.