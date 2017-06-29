Home / Latest News /
Police: Person flees on foot after vehicle chase that started near I-430, Colonel Glenn Road
This article was published today at 3:38 p.m.
A person escaped on foot after a brief vehicle pursuit Thursday morning in Little Rock, according to state police.
In an emailed statement, Trooper Liz Chapman, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas State Police, said the pursuit started around 8:20 a.m. in the area of Interstate 430 and Colonel Glenn Road.
The person involved, a white male who wore blue jeans and a black jacket, ran from authorities after the chase and had not been found as of Thursday afternoon, Chapman said.
Additional information regarding the pursuit was not immediately available.
