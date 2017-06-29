Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Driver ticketed for strapping furniture, bicycles to roof, police say
This article was published today at 4:05 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
CONCORD, N.H. — One New Hampshire driver should've heeded the old advice that you can't take it with you.
WMUR-TV reported a minivan pulled over Wednesday had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver's side window.
The items on the roof doubled the height of the van, which was pulled over going north on Interstate 93 near Londonderry.
State police posted a picture of the van on Facebook.
Police are warning people to avoid driving with too many items strapped to the tops of their vehicles. They say the number of items on the van constituted a hazard.
Police issued the driver a ticket for negligent driving and having an uninspected vehicle.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Driver ticketed for strapping furniture, bicycles to roof, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
1961Feegis says... June 29, 2017 at 4:43 p.m.
This guy ought to be commended for his effort. That is a fantastic job of loading. In the future when the origins of this picture are not remembered or known, it will begin circulating on the internet as "Redneck in Arkansas moving to a new trailer".
( permalink | suggest removal )
Marks says... June 29, 2017 at 5:28 p.m.
Looks like it also has a broken tail light. Hopefully the bread and eggs are on top.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.