LR man charged in child-porn case

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday and charged with 100 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to an arrest report.

Dawson Hisaw, 19, of Little Rock was arrested Wednesday morning at his residence at the Midtown Park Apartments at 6115 W. Markham St., the report said.

Little Rock police executed a search warrant at his residence, and the FBI conducted an "on-site preview" of Hisaw's phone, according to the report.

The report said authorities found about 100 images during the preview. The report did not describe the nature of the images.

Hisaw was listed on the Pulaski County jail inmate roster Wednesday night.

Officials identify driver shot on I-30

State police have identified the woman who was injured in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 30 near the Interstate 630 interchange Tuesday evening in Little Rock.

Tiara Mitchell, 27, of Little Rock was traveling east along I-30 around 7 p.m. when multiple gunshots were fired from a white Toyota Corolla or Camry into her vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

Mitchell was wounded but able to get off the interstate in North Little Rock where she was met by state troopers, the release said.

She was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

State police were working with the Little Rock Police Department to identify possible suspects.

Metro on 06/29/2017