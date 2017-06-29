State police: Driver arrested on DWI charge after Arkansas crash leaves 1 hurt

A driver suspected of being intoxicated in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Crawford County that left another person hurt has been arrested, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Police say the crash happened as a northbound vehicle made an improper left turn at 7223 N. Arkansas 59, the address for Aaron's Corner Store, in front of another vehicle that was traveling south on the highway.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, said Trooper Liz Chapman, a state police spokeswoman. That person was not reported injured.

Chapman said the driver of the southbound vehicle, whose condition was unknown as of Thursday afternoon, was taken to a local hospital.

The identities of the drivers and additional information regarding the vehicles involved were not immediately available.