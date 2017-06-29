Prosecutor for 3 Arkansas counties nominated for U.S. attorney post

A prosecuting attorney for three Arkansas counties has been nominated to be U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Cody Hiland, a prosecutor for Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties, was named among nominations released by President Donald Trump’s administration Thursday.

Before becoming prosecuting attorney for the 29th Judicial District, Hiland was a partner at Hiland, Thomas & Cox PLLC.

Hiland also worked as a staff attorney and rural and community liaison for the Arkansas Public Service Commission, legislative liaison and aide to former Gov. Mike Huckabee and program director of the Arkansas Transitional Employment Board.

If confirmed, the prosecutor would replace former U.S. Attorney Chris Thyer, who was ousted earlier this year in a request for his resignation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

