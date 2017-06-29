Home /
Recruiting Q&A: Ginger Reece talks pledge to Hogs
This article was published June 29, 2017 at 9:04 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Class of 2019 Arkansas commitment Ginger Reece explained why she wanted to join Coach Mike Neighbors' program on Recruiting Thursday.
Reece, 5-11 averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2 assists per game in 27 games as a sophomore.
She is a three-star prospect and the No. 5 recruit nationally at her position , according to ESPN, and the No. 59 recruit in the country and a four-star prospect, according to Prospect Nation.
