Recruiting Q&A: Ginger Reece talks pledge to Hogs

Class of 2019 Arkansas commitment Ginger Reece explained why she wanted to join Coach Mike Neighbors' program on Recruiting Thursday.



Reece, 5-11 averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2 assists per game in 27 games as a sophomore.

She is a three-star prospect and the No. 5 recruit nationally at her position , according to ESPN, and the No. 59 recruit in the country and a four-star prospect, according to Prospect Nation.