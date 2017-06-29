Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 30, 2017, 12:16 a.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Q&A: Ginger Reece talks pledge to Hogs

By Richard Davenport

This article was published June 29, 2017 at 9:04 p.m.

jeff-long-left-director-of-athletics-at-the-university-of-arkansas-speaks-with-newly-hired-arkansas-womens-basketball-coach-mike-neighbors-tuesday-april-4-2017-during-a-ceremony-and-press-conference-to-announce-his-hire-at-the-universitys-basketball-practice-facility

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Jeff Long (left), director of athletics at the University of Arkansas, speaks with newly hired Arkansas women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors Tuesday, April 4, 2017, during a ceremony and press conference to announce his hire at the university's basketball practice facility.

Class of 2019 Arkansas commitment Ginger Reece explained why she wanted to join Coach Mike Neighbors' program on Recruiting Thursday.

Reece, 5-11 averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2 assists per game in 27 games as a sophomore.

She is a three-star prospect and the No. 5 recruit nationally at her position , according to ESPN, and the No. 59 recruit in the country and a four-star prospect, according to Prospect Nation.

