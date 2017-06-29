Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Recruiting Thursday: DE target Nick Fulwider and mom rave about recent visit
This article was published today at 8:37 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
Arkansas defensive end target Nick Fulwider and his mother, Diahann talked about their June 19 visit to Arkansas on the Recruiting Thursday radio show,
Fulwider, 6-7, 245, 4.79 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Tyrone, (Ga.) Sandy Creek has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others. He and his mother raved about the engineering program along with their relationships with Coach Bret Bielema and defensive line coach John Scott Jr.. The Razorback players and academic support also scored big points.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Recruiting Thursday: DE target Nick Fulwider and mom rave about recent visit
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.