Thursday, June 29, 2017, 10:55 p.m.

Recruiting Thursday: DE target Nick Fulwider and mom rave about recent visit

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 8:37 p.m.

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Assistant John Scott Jr., coaches during Arkansas' football practice on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas defensive end target Nick Fulwider and his mother, Diahann talked about their June 19 visit to Arkansas on the Recruiting Thursday radio show,

Fulwider, 6-7, 245, 4.79 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Tyrone, (Ga.) Sandy Creek has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others. He and his mother raved about the engineering program along with their relationships with Coach Bret Bielema and defensive line coach John Scott Jr.. The Razorback players and academic support also scored big points.

