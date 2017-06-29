Severe storms, including tornadoes, possible in part of Arkansas

Severe storms that have the potential to bring damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible in part of Arkansas Friday, forecasters said.

The greatest risk for the strong storms is in far Northwest Arkansas, including Fayetteville and points north, where an enhanced risk of severe weather is set. Points just to the south and east are under a slight risk while the rest of the state is under a marginal or lower risk.

The National Weather Service in Little Rock said the storms would develop Friday afternoon into evening. Damaging straight-line winds are the "primary threat," the agency said, noting isolated tornadoes and hail the size of a quarter or less are also possible.

"Thunderstorms are expected to weaken as they move southeast towards central Arkansas Friday night," the weather service said in a statement.

Heavy rainfall could also spur flash flooding in places, forecasters said. Northwest and parts of north-central Arkansas may see up to 3 inches of rain, officials said. In Little Rock, about an inch of rain is expected.

After Friday, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible each day through Wednesday, the weather service said, though the threat is thought to be low for those storms to turn severe.