Sonora woman arrested in homicide

A Sonora woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a homicide near Hindsville.

Candy George, 35, of Sonora was arrested by the Arkansas State Police after Madison County sheriff's deputies discovered the body of Gary Dean Johnson, 63, inside a camper trailer at 1458 Madison County Road 8325, said Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the state police.

Neither the state police nor the sheriff's office would provide additional details about the homicide Wednesday, saying it is under investigation.

Matt Durrett, prosecutor for the state's 4th Judicial Circuit, said the homicide involved a firearm, but he didn't have additional details.

Johnson's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm a manner and cause of death, Sadler said in an email.

State police agents were contacted by the sheriff's office Tuesday and asked to coordinate the investigation. Capt. Shawn Ellis with the sheriff's office said that is its normal procedure with homicides.

George was in the Washington County jail Wednesday with no bail set.

George is scheduled to appear Friday before a judge in Madison County Circuit Court, according to the jail's detainee information.

Durrett said George probably will be arraigned Aug. 8 in Huntsville.

An online search found no criminal records for George in Arkansas.

A search for records pertaining to Gary Dean Johnson found only a 2012 Madison County Circuit Court case regarding a real estate dispute along County Road 8325.

The case was settled out of court.

Metro on 06/29/2017