Thursday, June 29, 2017, 5:44 p.m.

Tennis star Venus Williams at fault in fatal car crash, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:04 p.m.

United States' Venus Williams pauses while playing compatriot Coco Vandeweghe during their semifinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)


PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Florida police say tennis star Venus Williams was at fault in a car crash earlier this month that led to the death of a passenger in another vehicle.

Palm Beach Gardens police released a report Thursday saying Williams was at fault in a June 9 crash that injured 79-year-old Jerome Barson, who died two weeks later.

The report says Williams was driving her 2010 Toyota Sequoia SUV when witnesses say she ran a red light into the path of a sedan driven by Barson's wife, Linda.

Maj. Paul Rogers said the crash remains under investigation. Williams has not been cited or charged.

Williams' attorney Malcolm Cunningham said in a statement that Williams expressed "her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one." He said the light was green when she entered the intersection.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.

