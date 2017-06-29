Home /
Texas athlete looking forward to Arkansas visit, commitment possible
This article was published June 29, 2017 at 8:55 p.m.
Arkansas target Maureese Wren was a guest on the Recruiting Thursday radio show to talk about his offer from the Hogs and upcoming visit to Fayetteville.
Wren, 6-4, 216 pounds of Mesquite, (Texas) Horn also has scholarship offers from Missouri, Baylor, Colorado, Washington, Utah and others. He's good friends with Razorback defensive back Tanner McCalister of Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas.
He said his lead recruiter and running backs coach Reggie Mitchell reminded him of his father. He also sad a commitment to the Hogs isn;t out of the question should he like his visit.
Wren could play outside linebacker or safety at Arkansas.
