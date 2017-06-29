Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 30, 2017, 12:13 a.m.

Texas athlete looking forward to Arkansas visit, commitment possible

By Richard Davenport

This article was published June 29, 2017 at 8:55 p.m.

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas assistant coach Reggie Mitchell speaks to his players Tuesday, March 29, 2016, during practice at the university's practice field on campus in Fayetteville.

Arkansas target Maureese Wren was a guest on the Recruiting Thursday radio show to talk about his offer from the Hogs and upcoming visit to Fayetteville.

Wren, 6-4, 216 pounds of Mesquite, (Texas) Horn also has scholarship offers from Missouri, Baylor, Colorado, Washington, Utah and others. He's good friends with Razorback defensive back Tanner McCalister of Rockwall-Heath High School in Texas.

He said his lead recruiter and running backs coach Reggie Mitchell reminded him of his father. He also sad a commitment to the Hogs isn;t out of the question should he like his visit.

Wren could play outside linebacker or safety at Arkansas.

