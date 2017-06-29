THE WEEKEND TEN

1 ‘FREE BIRD’

Lynyrd Skynyrd plays the Timberwood Amphitheater at Magic Springs, U.S. 70 (east Grand Avenue) in Hot Springs at 8 p.m. Friday. Gates open at 6. Reserved seats are sold out; general attendance with park admission is $54.99 in advance, $34.99 for ages 55 and older or children under 48 inches. Call (501) 624-0100 or visit magicsprings.com. Music Scene on Page 5E.

2 FOURTH BE WITH YOU I

Water­melon, homemade ice cream and a variety of festivities will highlight Queen Wilhelmina State Park's Fourth of July Weekend in the Park, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. The park is on Arkansas 88, 13 miles west of Mena. Admission is free. Call (479) 394-2863 or visit queenwilhelmina.com. Fourth of July roundup on Page 5E.

3 FOURTH BE WITH YOU II

Historic Washington State Park celebrates Independence Day 19th-century-style with the Reading and Signing of the Declaration of Independence event, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday and again on Tuesday. The document will be read at the park's 1874 Courthouse Visitor Center; guests are welcome to sign and take home a copy. The event is free; tickets to tour the park's historic buildings are $9, $5 for children 6-12. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit historicwashingtonstatepark.com.

4 FOURTH BE WITH YOU III

Get a jump on Fourth of July fireworks on Lake Hamilton. The Independence Day Fireworks event starts at dusk Saturday from barges east of Arkansas 7 in Hot Springs. Admission is free. Call (501) 321-2277 or visit hotsprings.org.

5 FOXTROT ETC.

The old standards fill the Arlington Resort Hotel Crystal Ballroom, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs, as the Stardust Big Band presents its monthly program, 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is popular with ballroom dancers, so dancers and spectators alike are welcome. Admission is $10, free for students. Call (501) 767-5482 or visit stardustband.net.

6 FIREWORKS

Dam Site Park at Greers Ferry Lake will be the setting for food, music and a major light show during the Fireworks Extravaganza, 10 a.m. Saturday in Heber Springs. There will be children's activities, vendors and music by the 106th Army Band Charlie Rock followed by a big, music-choreographed fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free but parking is $10. Call (501) 362-2444 or visit heber-springs.com.

7 FEEL-GOOD TUNES

Performers Bigg Robb, Platinum Hitz, Brown Soul Shoes and Dave Sadler will be making Sweet Sounds of Downtown 2017, 5-11 p.m. Saturday, at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, Pine Bluff. There will be food and beverages. Lawn chairs are OK; coolers are not. General admission is $10 in advance, $15 day of show; VIP tickets, $30, include reserved seating, meal and on-site parking. Call (870) 536-0576 or visit tinyurl.com/y8hqbdtn.

8 FINALS

Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway, which just hosted the Miss Arkansas Pageant, will be "home" this week for young women and their families from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada taking part in the Miss High School America Scholarship Pageant, incorporating the Miss Junior High, Miss High School America and Miss Collegiate America competitions. Preliminaries start at 6 p.m. Friday. The crowning of Miss Junior High, Miss High School, and Miss Collegiate America takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday. Miss Arkansas, and subsequently Miss America 2017 Savvy Shields was Miss Collegiate America 2013. Tickets for each are $50 at the door. Call (501) 376-4781.

9 FOUNDING FATHER

A couple of dozen Arkansas students participating in "MT State: The Hamilton Experience," a one-week summer enrichment program for seventh- and eighth-graders focusing on musical theater and stagecraft, will perform five songs adapted from the smash Broadway musical Hamilton, 2 p.m. Friday in the University Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 569-3410.

10 FOOTLIGHTS It's just a stage we're going through:

• Southern Crossroads, by Warner Crocker and Steve Przybylski with Depression-era songs arranged by Przybylski, in which a traveling family of singers endures hardships during the Great Depression to provide folks along the way with an old-fashioned, high-spirited Southern jamboree, continues onstage through July 8 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Doors and buffet open 90 minutes before curtain: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 12:40 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35-$37, $23 for children 15 and younger; show only, $25 and $15. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

• It's the second weekend for Annie (music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, book by Thomas Meehan), at The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. at Chester Street, Little Rock, with performances at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and July 8-9 and 13-15; 8 p.m. July 7; 2:30 p.m. Sunday and July 9 and 16. Tickets are $20, $16 for students and senior citizens. Arkansas BlueCross BlueShield is a sponsor. Call (501) 374-3761 or visit weekendtheater.org.

• The Pervert & the Pentecostal, the latest show from sketch comedy troupe The Main Thing, continues, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Sept. 1 at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $24. Call (501) 372-0205 or visit TheJointArgenta.com.

• The Shakespeare Theatre of Arkansas 2017 summer season continues at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway, with performances of William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar 7:30 p.m. Friday and July 6 and 2 p.m. Sunday and July 9, and Meredith Willson's The Music Man, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Wednesday and July 8, all in Reynolds Performance Hall; and Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost, 7:30 p.m. today, Sunday, Tuesday and July 7 on the McAlister Hall lawn. Tickets for Caesar and Music Man are $32, $25 for senior citizens, active military and students. For Love's Labour's Lost, admission is pay-what-you can (suggested donation: $15). Call (866) 810-0012 or visit arkshakes.com.

