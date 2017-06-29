Home / Latest News /
Tractor rolls over on top of 69-year-old Arkansan, killing him, sheriff's office says
A tractor rolled over on top of a 69-year-old man, killing him Thursday on his property in Northwest Arkansas, authorities said.
The Washington County sheriff’s office said a family member found Ronald Bruce Daniel pinned underneath a Kubota tractor around noon in the 1100 block of North Scott Hollow east of Springdale in the county’s northeast.
Authorities say the right rear wheel of Daniel’s tractor slid and later caught traction while traveling down a steep hill, causing the tractor to turn right.
At that point, the tractor’s bucket hit a bank and overturned on its left side, pinning Daniel under the roll bar, according to the sheriff’s office.
