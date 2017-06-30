Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 30, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

18-year-old arrested in robbery of Little Rock doughnut shop, police say

By Scott Carroll

This article was published today at 4:31 a.m. Updated today at 1:24 p.m.

james-wiggins-iv-18

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

James Wiggins IV, 18

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday in an armed robbery at a doughnut shop in May.

James Wiggins IV, 18, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Wiggins is accused of robbing Dunkin' Donuts at 6805 Cantrell Road the morning of May 2. Officers were called to the restaurant about 10:21 a.m. after a man had walked inside, pointed a pistol at an employee's head and demanded money, according to a police report.

The employee opened a cash register and then jumped through a drive-thru window into a customer's vehicle and yelled that the restaurant was being robbed, according to the report. They called 911 as they drove away.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the employee identified Wiggins as the robber in a photo lineup.

Wiggins also faces charges in an armed robbery May 3, a day after the holdup at Dunkin' Donuts, in which cash and about 10 handguns were taken from Big Daddy's Pawn Shop at 2523 W. 12th St.

Both cases are ongoing.

Wiggins, who was last known to reside at 5009 N. Cedar St. in North Little Rock, was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday.

Metro on 06/30/2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: 18-year-old arrested in robbery of Little Rock doughnut shop, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

LR1955 says... June 30, 2017 at 1:13 p.m.

Bailed/bonded out of jail. Just pitiful!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online