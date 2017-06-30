18-year-old arrested in robbery of Little Rock doughnut shop, police say

Little Rock police arrested a man Wednesday in an armed robbery at a doughnut shop in May.

James Wiggins IV, 18, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Wiggins is accused of robbing Dunkin' Donuts at 6805 Cantrell Road the morning of May 2. Officers were called to the restaurant about 10:21 a.m. after a man had walked inside, pointed a pistol at an employee's head and demanded money, according to a police report.

The employee opened a cash register and then jumped through a drive-thru window into a customer's vehicle and yelled that the restaurant was being robbed, according to the report. They called 911 as they drove away.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the employee identified Wiggins as the robber in a photo lineup.

Wiggins also faces charges in an armed robbery May 3, a day after the holdup at Dunkin' Donuts, in which cash and about 10 handguns were taken from Big Daddy's Pawn Shop at 2523 W. 12th St.

Both cases are ongoing.

Wiggins, who was last known to reside at 5009 N. Cedar St. in North Little Rock, was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Thursday.

